Mom Won’t Stop Snooping On Their Bank Account And Criticizing Them About The Money They Spend, And They’re Tired Of Dealing With It

Once people get to a certain age, they should have their own PRIVATE bank account that no one else can view.

The person you’re about to meet in the story below is 23-years-old, but, for some reason, their mom still has access to their bank account, and she takes way too much interest in their financial matters.

Dig in below and see what you think about this.

AITA for telling my mum to stop looking through my bank account? “When I was 16 we opened up a bank account for me and I didn’t know my mum was able to see everything.

Ugh…

My mum constantly asks me why I’m spending money on this and I’m back when it’s honestly none of her business. I have my own money, I manage my own money and I’m tired of her telling me how much I should be putting away and how much I’m spending I’m a grown adult at 23 years old.

This is getting really old, really fast.

I caught an Uber which cost $50 and she comes into my room and asked me why did I catch an Uber. Honestly I feel like I have no freedom because she sticking her nose into something that she shouldn’t be. I told her to stop looking into my account but she continues to do so. Am I a jerk for telling her to leave me and my finances to me and to stop sticking her nose in my business because it’s making me feel like I have no say in my life whatsoever? I literally work from home. I’m home every single day. I have no freedom. The only thing I get to do is manage my own money and she’s taking that away from me.”

This person needs to cut their mom off and never look back!

