A Puppy Made It Halfway Up A Staircase, But Was Too Afraid To Come Back Down Until His Owner Returned Home

by Matthew Gilligan

Puppies do the darndest things!

And when they’re young and wild, they’re gonna get into all kinds of mischief.

A dog owner named Taylah posted a video on TikTok and showed folks what happened to her pooch when she left the house for a while.

The video shows Taylah’s toy poodle puppy Louie sitting on a flight of stairs.

The text overlay reads, “I came home from the gym to find my cheeky puppy stuck on the stairs.”

The text also said, “He walked up but was too scared to walk down. I feel so bad!”

Louie was clearly nervous and Taylah wrote in the video’s caption, “My poor buddy. I was only gone for 45 minutes, but I feel so bad. OMG, he was just waiting there. Bless him.”

Here’s the video.

my poor buddy 😭😭😭😭😭 i was only gone for 45 mins but i feel so bad omg he was just waiting there bless him #toypoodle #puppy

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person made a funny comment.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

This little guy still needs to build up his courage!

