February 21, 2026 at 2:55 pm

A Teacher Showed Off All The Ridiculous Haircuts His Students Have Given Him Over The Years

by Matthew Gilligan

man with crazy haircuts

TikTok/@i_am_mr_wade

This teacher deserves a medal!

His name is Dylan and he took to TikTok and showed folks how he lets his high school students cut his hair every years.

He wrote in a text overlay, “I am a high school teacher and every year my students choose my haircut. These are all the before and afters over my four years…enjoy.”

man with a crazy haircut

TikTok/@i_am_mr_wade

In the video slideshow, Dylan started with his first year teaching…and showed how he let his students shave an arrow into his head.

Year 2 saw crazy sideburns and shapes shaved into the side of his head.

man with crazy sideburns

TikTok/@i_am_mr_wade

In Year 3, Dylan’s students shaved his whole head, except for some kind of weird chinstrap that is definitely not a great look.

This year, the students left a shape left in the back of Dylan’s head and shaved “6” and “7” sideburns on either side of his face.

In the video’s text overlay, he wrote, “Many more to come.”

man with a crazy haircut

TikTok/@i_am_mr_wade

Click through the slideshow that Dylan posted on TikTok by clicking HERE.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This person nailed it.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 1.52.08 PM A Teacher Showed Off All The Ridiculous Haircuts His Students Have Given Him Over The Years

Another TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 1.53.23 PM A Teacher Showed Off All The Ridiculous Haircuts His Students Have Given Him Over The Years

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 02 01 at 1.53.38 PM A Teacher Showed Off All The Ridiculous Haircuts His Students Have Given Him Over The Years

This is one brave teacher to let his students cut his hair every year!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a couple who forgot to turn off their ice machine and returned home after 4 months to find their freezer had turn into a frozen cavern.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter