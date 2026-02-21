A Teacher Showed Off All The Ridiculous Haircuts His Students Have Given Him Over The Years

This teacher deserves a medal!

His name is Dylan and he took to TikTok and showed folks how he lets his high school students cut his hair every years.

He wrote in a text overlay, “I am a high school teacher and every year my students choose my haircut. These are all the before and afters over my four years…enjoy.”

In the video slideshow, Dylan started with his first year teaching…and showed how he let his students shave an arrow into his head.

Year 2 saw crazy sideburns and shapes shaved into the side of his head.

In Year 3, Dylan’s students shaved his whole head, except for some kind of weird chinstrap that is definitely not a great look.

This year, the students left a shape left in the back of Dylan’s head and shaved “6” and “7” sideburns on either side of his face.

In the video’s text overlay, he wrote, “Many more to come.”

This is one brave teacher to let his students cut his hair every year!

