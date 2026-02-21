A Teenager’s Forgetful Sister Wants To Use Her Bank Card, But She Doesn’t Trust Her With It

Some things in life are best kept separate, even between family members…and even between siblings.

AITA for refusing to let my sister use my bank card? “I (17F) wouldn’t allow my (15F) use my bank card when she goes out with her friends and my mum is mad.

Her sister is totally absent-minded.

My sister has a history of losing things, she left her phone in a changing room, lost around 50 pounds on a school trip, locked my mums bank card, etc. I have let her use my card in the past for quick trips to the shops. She decides with my mum, while I’m asleep, thats she going out and taking my bank card (mum would put money in my account for her to use), without asking me first.

She’s not cool with this.

But I refused, saying she can get the money from my account using a cash machine (ATM) and give me back my card. After telling my mum this, she looked mad but lucky for me she had to drop my youngest sister off at school. I know I’m going to get it when she gets home so I want to know if I’m in the wrong.”

This teenager is tired of her sister and her mom taking advantage of her.

