A Townhome Owner Is Tired Of People Who Aren’t Workers Or Contractors Walking Through Their Yard, And They Let Their Neighbor Know How They Feel About It

The “Get Off My Lawn” meme is funny and relatable to anyone who has ever owned a home, but the fact is that having strangers walk across your property can get really old, really fast.

In today’s story, a townhome owner is sick and tired of people walking across their yard and they want to put a stop to it.

Get all the details below.

AITA for requesting that my neighbor’s grandson not use my backyard and walkway? “I’ve lived in an end unit townhome in Maryland since 2011. Given it’s an end unit, people like utility and contractor folks need access to the backyards and I accept that. That’s during the day though.

This is NOT COOL.

I’ve recently had people walking through at all random hours. I spoke up to a guy this past weekend that this is private property and not a throughway. There’s a sidewalk out front for that. Today the neighbor 5 townhomes down that I’ve never formally met stopped by my place to ask about it. He’s apparently the granddad of the guy.

They laid out their case.

I explained that it’s my property and I’m liable of anything that happens here, not to mention it’s my yard and don’t want it messed up during the winter when everything is all wet and mushy. I come to find that his grandson is living in his basement but he won’t give a key to him (but is apparently trying to help him out). AITA for being mad that he’d rather not be disturbed by his grandson walking upstairs and out the front door and instead expecting the neighbors to allow him to walk through the backyard at any hour?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user said they’re NTA.

They were tired of folks treating their yard like a public sidewalk!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.