A Woman Showed TikTok Viewers The Results Of Getting Her Eyebrows Laminated For The First Time

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve never heard of eyebrow lamination before, today is your lucky day!

And we say that because the video you’re about to see might make you want to AVOID getting one of these procedures.

A TikTokker named Emily posted the video and she showed folks what happened.

Emily held her hand over her eyebrows and wrote in the video’s text overlay, “When you make the mistake of getting your brows laminated for the first time just before Christmas.”

And then, Emily revealed what she was being so sheepish about…

Emily removed her hand and even she seemed pretty shocked by what her laminated eyebrows looked like.

The next shot in the video showed Emily wearing a Santa hat.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “The Santa hat legit saved my life.”

Here’s the video.

The Santa hat legit saved my life 😅😂 . . Throw back to Christmas last year 🥲🤪 . . #eyebrows #browlamination #eyebrowfail #funny #browcoverup

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Yikes…she probably won’t be going back for Round Two anytime soon…

