A Worker’s Manager Expects Them To Come In Early Every Day To Get More Work Done, But They Won’t Do It Because They Won’t Receive Any Overtime Pay

AITA for refusing to go into work 30 minutes to an hour before my actual shift? “I usually work the 6:30 am- 2:30 pm shift. My supervisor/manager suggested I should come in 30-60 minutes before my shift in order to get be able to complete all my tasks without rushing and be able to take my breaks. My other coworkers who have been there for 30 years have always come in before shifts so they’re used to working technically a 5:30-2:30 shift, so they have no trouble getting the tasks done and being able to go on break.

I know that getting in early would seriously help me out, however, the extra 30-60 minutes I’m expected to work are unpaid so that’s why I refuse to take their suggestions. It bothers me that these shifts and positions consist of tasks that need to be completed within the given time frame that is clearly unreasonable if I essentially should be in an hour early to have some leeway in the shift. In addition to that, we usually end up finishing early as the later half of the shift is easier. Sometimes we can get finished 30 minutes before the end of the shift.

The employees that come in early usually leave or use it as another break while I end up having to play catch up on tasks I couldn’t get finished and aren’t detrimental if they’re not done earlier in the day. So I think it’s kinda weird that I’m expected to come in early and not be paid and if I finish before end of scheduled shift and have nothing to do and took my scheduled breaks, I’m required to stay and work in order to get paid for the full official shift of 630-230 and not paid for the half hour to an hour I put in before the shift. AITA for telling my supervisor that I will not come in any earlier than 15 minutes before my scheduled shift?”

