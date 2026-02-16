A Zillennial Said He Thinks People In His Generation Have Gotten Really Lucky And Avoided Big Disasters, Unlike Other Generations

You’ve heard of Millennials and you know all about Gen Z, but have you heard of Zillennials?

They’re a group of folks born during the 1990s and now they’re making their voices heard on social media.

A Zillennial named Jack posted a video on TikTok and talked to folks about why he thinks the folks in his age group have managed to avoid the major catastrophes that the folks a little bit older and a little bit younger have had to deal with.

In the video’s text overlay, Jack wrote, “The paradox of being in your late 20s or early 30s in 2025.”

The TikTokker said that Millennials “graduated into financial crisis” and that Gen Z folks graduated straight into lockdowns in 2020.

Jack said, “Millennials spent the last 10 to 15 years specializing in a role that could be disrupted if not completely replaced by AI. Gen Z grew up with screens, algorithms, push notifications and the harmful effects of capitalism.”

Jack continued, “There were still house parties, we had technology but it was for fun. But we had enough privacy where we didn’t have to worry about making one mistake and having it end up being on 4K. We’re the lucky ones, and I think we know it, but we just don’t really want to admit it.”

In the caption, he wrote, “We relate to both, but let’s be honest…we definitely drew the lucky hand.”

Here’s the video.

@jack_boudreau_ We relate to both, but let’s be honest…we definitely drew the lucky hand ♬ original sound – Jack Boudreau

The Zillennials have spoken, people!

