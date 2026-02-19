February 19, 2026 at 6:55 am

An Owner Hid From Their Puppy On A Walk And Showed Viewers The Dog’s Reaction

by Matthew Gilligan

Videos like these make some people upset, but they also show viewers how much our dogs love us!

A TikTokker named Em showed TikTokkers how her puppy Reggie reacted when she hid from him while strolling through a cemetery.

In the video, the dog walked off-leash through a cemetery and Em hid behind a tree.

The puppy got confused and nervous and looked around for her.

Finally, the puppy spotted Em and ran up to her and jumped on her.

The video’s caption reads, “The first and last time I will hide from him.”

Check out the video.

The first and last time I will hide from him 😭😭😭😭 #puppylove #hiding #cutedog #cockerspaniel #sadstory

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user had a lot to say.

That little fella was pretty scared for a minute!

