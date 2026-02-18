Apartment Resident Got Fed Up With Her Loud Neighbor Ignoring Complaints, So She Fought Back With Taylor Swift’s Music And Strong Girly Scents To Make It All Stop

Sometimes, the best way to fight bad behavior is with the same bad behavior.

So, what would you do if the person who lived above you was so inconsiderate that he would blast music at all hours of the night and leave his loud car idling outside, even though many people have asked him to stop?

Would you keep complaining to him and management? Or would you handle it a different way?

In the following story, one woman finds herself dealing with this type of nightmare neighbor and gets even.

Here’s what she did.

Defeating Inconsiderate Neighbor with the Power of Girly Music (and scents) I firmly believe in giving someone a taste of their own medicine when they’re being rude. We all know the stories of loud, rude neighbors, especially in apartment buildings. I will literally never understand why someone could be so inconsiderate, but you know what? At this point, I don’t care anymore. I’ve spent a lot of time trying to be quiet despite people being loud and rude, and I have absolutely had it and decided to do something about it. I will be loud back, and I guarantee you ain’t gonna like it.

Nothing seemed to work.

The person above me was your stereotypical “alpha male” kind of guy, with “I am the only one who matters” energy. He drove a loud car that he just *had* to leave idling for ten minutes so everyone could hear it. Inconsiderate about spaces, didn’t care if he bothered people. He also blasted music at night when others slept, and you could feel the vibrations. It was a nightmare, and despite us talking to him, he kept doing it. We even mentioned it to our building manager, but nothing happened.

Here came Taylor Swift to the rescue.

So… I did what any rational person would do: started blasting Taylor Swift, aimed up at the ceiling, and out the window when he would come out to his loudly idling car. The whole night, it was just Taylor Swift. Nothing else. Oh, you’re *manly?* Walk through the halls smelling of Strawberry Pound Cake from Bath and Body Works. If you want us to suffer putting up with your crap, you can put up with suffering with our girly music and scents. Needless to say, this is the first night there was no music thumping, and he left as soon as the car turned on this morning.

