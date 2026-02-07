Apartment Resident Is Fed Up With Her Neighbor Loudly Singing At A Party, So She Leaves Her An Unexpected Present And The Guests Leave In A Hurry

It seems 100% of neighbors playing loud music don’t have great taste and don’t know many songs.

Fortunately, this person knew how to manage the noise. See how she (and her cat) got rid of party goers..

It’s midnight and you’re still singing the same Natalie Imbruglia song over and over and somehow making it worse every time? Prepare for my service cat to fulfil another “service” One of my service cats, Schrödinger, has truly AWFUL bathroom episodes. So bad you have to bag them and Febreze immediately to avoid having to evacuate the room. Yes, he’s been to the vet. It’s just “one of those things.” Great.

But it came in handy.

Anyway, my neighbours (not my building, the neighbouring row house – most houses in Belfast are very tall narrow rows of terraced housing because of how the city grew) have a habit of having loud parties, often until 7am, involving a karaoke machine. In the room directly adjoining the party wall with my room. Which has exit/entry holes in, two of which fully penetrated the wall and allow all noise through. They also only ever play Natalie Imbruglia, Shania Twain, and David Guetta. On repeat. However, there is something else the holes will allow through.

She achieves her desired effect.

I gave Schrödinger treats (Guaranteed AWFUL AWFUL UNSPEAKABLE) and waited. And then when the time came, I just calmly bagged it up in two bags, pierced a hole in each one to line up with the hole in the wall, and duct taped them there. I think about a minute passed before the first “Oh GOD, what is that STENCH?!” Ten minutes later, the party had been driven from the room and abandoned. Victory is mine. Thank you, stinky cat.

