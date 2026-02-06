A Babysitting Gig Was A Lot More Physically Demanding Than A Young Sitter Expected, So She Wants To Choose Her Health Over Finishing The Shift

Babysitting sounds simple until the job turns into nonstop lifting, climbing, and chaos.

AITA for leaving a babysitting job early because they were the worst kids I’ve ever met? I (21F) had a job today for a family from a babysitting agency for two twin girls that are almost three. The job was meant to be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but after 4 1/2 hours my body was so completely worn out that I told her I couldn’t stay the full time.

I have rheumatoid arthritis, and both of these girls wanted to be picked up, physically played with, and held on my lap or on my hip at ALL times. They also kept climbing all over me like I was a jungle gym, not a person. They have no language abilities (the only words I heard them say were “mama” and “open”), and their mom encouraged me to have them watch TV all day, which I fundamentally disagree with.

The house was also covered in a layer of sticky stuff and dirt, and now I am covered in sticky stuff and dirt.

Am I a bad babysitter for leaving the job early? I feel like even though I committed to the job, if it sucks that bad, I should be able to say that I’m not going to do this. Also, the mom works from home and was just in the other room, so she was able to step away and come hang out with them so I could leave.

