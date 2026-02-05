Beachgoer Was Treated Like A Wind Shield By A Family Who Set Up Too Close Behind Her, So She Shook Sand Everywhere To Teach Them About Personal Space

There’s something about people ignoring personal space that makes you suddenly rethink how patient you feel like being.

So, what would you do if a family showed up to an otherwise empty beach and set up so close behind you that they joked about using you as a windbreak?

Would you get up and move? Or would you wait until the perfect moment and turn the tables on them?

In the following story, one beachgoer finds herself in this very predicament and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Here is to sand in your eye. We normally travel about 1000 miles to a sleepy town for an annual beach holiday. The beach we use is just down the road, but the thing about this beach is that it is very windy until about 9:00. After that, there’s virtually no wind until about 13:00. We arrive at the beach at our usual time, about 8:40, and set up. The beach is usually quite empty at this time.

As scheduled, the wind kicks back up.

This family arrives about 5 minutes after we have finished setting up and sets up, right behind us, and so close that you would think that we are all the same group. The mom says that we would make a great windshield. There seems to be no understanding of personal space. I let it be and ignore them. The wind drops as usual, and we have a great day at the beach. Almost to the minute, the wind starts to pick up again after lunch.

On this day, they waited a little while longer to leave.

Usually, we would pack up and return to the apartment, but on this occasion, I decided to spend a bit longer on the beach. While we wait, I take all the towels and anything that could have sand stuck on them and roll them around in the beach sand. We’re now starting to pack up, and I’m starting with the back of our beach setup. Once I could feel the full force of the wind, I move to be directly in front of these people and start to remove the sand from all those sandy items, the sand starts going everywhere towards the family behind us.

The family was covered in sand.

They start making all sorts of comments about the sand flying in their direction and how we could be so insensitive to their personal space. I just keep on cleaning everything and packing it up. Sand was going everywhere, and I heard Mom complaining about sand in her mouth and eyes. I’m not sure if this is petty, but I sure felt vindicated.

Hilarious! Next time, they’ll be more considerate.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about this story.

That’s the point!

According to this comment, there are other ways to handle it.

It doesn’t sound like she did.

Those people were so rude!

Let’s hope this taught them the meaning of personal space.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.