His Girlfriend Wanted To Order Takeout Again, So This Boyfriend Cooked Dinner For Himself. But Now She Says He Was Wrong For Not Deciding Together.

Sometimes the hardest part of living together isn’t the big stuff, it’s figuring out what everyone is willing to eat.

So, what would you do if you and your partner usually cooked together, but they kept rejecting everything in the house and scrolling delivery apps instead? Would you order out with them, even though you don’t want to? Or would you finally draw the line and cook for yourself?

In the following story, one boyfriend finds himself in this situation and decides to cook at home. Here’s what happened next.

AITA for just cooking for myself? I live with my girlfriend, and normally when we cook, we’ll decide on something together, then cook together. My gf has gotten into the habit of pretty much refusing to have anything we have in and will start looking for food on apps to order. This used to be just once every week or once every two weeks, but now it’s multiple times a week. It tends to be me who pays for most of the food we order, and I’ve noticed I’ve started gaining weight, so I told my gf I wouldn’t be ordering out, and she agreed we needed to cut down. Tonight, she did the same thing: refused anything we had and started looking at food apps.

He put it into perspective for her.

I told her she could order if she wants, but she will just be ordering for herself. She said there’s no point ordering for one and it’ll be too expensive since there will be delivery charges, etc. I told her that if she wanted to order, she would have to pay for it, and told her what I was going to cook. I asked if she wanted any, and she said she didn’t want that, so I just cooked for myself. She sat and sulked and started talking about how there’s nothing in for her and how I shouldn’t have just cooked for myself, but I just told her she needs to stop expecting me to pay for food whenever she decides she wants to order out. She just said again, I shouldn’t have just cooked for myself instead of deciding together why to have. AITA?

Yikes! She should’ve thought about this.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

According to this comment, she just wants to spend his money.

This is actually good advice.

These are her only options.

For this person, it was child-like behavior.

His GF needs to grow up.

He did the right thing and should keep doing this from now on.

