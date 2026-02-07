Boyfriend Treats Family To $200 Dinner, But Gets Mad When Girlfriend Doesn’t Eat The Food He Ordered
A 23-year-old woman was visiting her boyfriend and his family out of state when, on her last night, he decided to take everyone out to an all-you-can-eat BBQ and sushi restaurant he loves.
He picked the place, invited five family members, and eagerly ordered large amounts of beef and pork for the table.
The problem? She doesn’t eat pork, isn’t big on red meat, and carefully ordered chicken, shrimp, rice, and vegetables instead, all of which she finished.
Read on for the story.
AITA for not eating $200 worth of food
I (23f) was visiting my boyfriend (23m) and his family in their state.
On my last day there my boyfriend said he wanted to take his family and I out to dinner. He chose the restaurant which is a place he loves and invited 5 of his family members.
We went to a restaurant where you pay for all you can eat bbq and sushi.
Yum.
I am not a big fan of red meats but I will eat them occasionally. I tend to stick to chicken and seafood and do not eat pork.
You cook the meats there yourself and my bf ordered alot of pork and beef for us. I ordered myself chicken, shrimp, rice and veggies. I ate all of my food and made sure not to bite off more than I could chew.
They charge you extra for whatever you don’t eat.
Every little bit counts.
My bf offered me beef and I had some of that but when he offered me pork I hesitated but he gave me a stern look and I felt forced to eat a small slice.
He even tried to give me more pork and trick me into thinking it was chicken thigh but I said no, I’m full.
Well after that my bf’s mood shifted towards me and I could tell he was angry.
Huh?
After the dinner, in the car he said he was upset he spent $200 on food and all I ate was “3 pieces of chicken” and barely touched the beef/pork.
He said I was being ungrateful but I think not. HE chose the place, HE invited 6 people total not including himself so obviously the bill will be high, and HE ordered all the pork and beef. I ate ALL of my food.
So AITA?
She didn’t waste food, didn’t overorder, and didn’t ask him to pay for anything extra. So what’s the deal? Reddit thinks she’s NTA.
This person is questioning why she’s even with him.
This person is wondering if he even knows she doesn’t like meat.
And this person says he has unrealistic expectations.
Ordering a feast someone never wanted and then blaming them for not eating it isn’t generosity…it’s entitlement.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.