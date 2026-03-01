Cat Owner Has Been Feeding Her Pet On Regular Dinner Plates For Five Years, So When Guests Brought Their Own Dishes And Called It Disgusting, She Told Them To Leave And Cut Contact

Sometimes, what feels normal in your own home can look completely different to an outsider.

So, what would you say if your friends found out you had been feeding your cat on the same dinner plates that you fed them on, and they were upset?

Would you apologize and let them know that it won’t be an issue moving forward? Or would you get into a heated discussion because you don’t see the big deal?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this situation and asks the guests to leave.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for feeding my cat on my plates? I have a cat who used to eat too quickly – he’d scoff his food down as fast as possible, like it was going to be the last food he’d ever have, then often vomit it back up. When he was about a year old, someone suggested I try feeding him on a dinner plate because it could slow him down, which I tried, and it dramatically reduced his vomiting level, so I’ve been doing that for the last five years. They are my usual dinner plates, and they get cleaned in the dishwasher after every use, whether by him or by me.

The couple spoke up this time.

I had some friends over a couple of months ago for dinner, including a couple who are a bit newer to the group. Looking back, they were eating quite slowly and hesitantly, but at the time, I thought that was just their eating speed. Roughly the same group came back this weekend, but this time, that couple had brought an entire set of dinnerware, cutlery, and glassware for them. I was a bit confused, thought it was maybe a sensory issue, and asked them why they brought their own dinner set. They said they’d noticed the same style plate we were eating from was used to feed the cat, and felt disgusted.

They got into a heated discussion.

I said that every plate was pre-used by someone. I didn’t buy new plates every time someone came over, but they were all cleaned in the dishwasher on a high-heat setting. So why did it matter if the last person who used it was me, another person, or my cat? The discussion did become heated. It ended with them saying that if I was willing to do something so disgusting, then they couldn’t trust anything in my house, and me saying if my house is that disgusting, then they need to leave it, which they did.

She still doesn’t see the big deal.

Like I say, this has been going on for five years, there have been thousands of meals eaten on these plates by me and others, and not one of us has had any problem. Everyone in the group has seen me feed my cat and not been upset by seeing the plates. Most of the group is on my side, but some say I shouldn’t have kicked the couple out of my house for having a different opinion (I’d say I kicked them out for calling my entire house disgusting). There has been no contact between me and the couple since this incident, and to be honest, I don’t intend to socialise with them again. AITA?

