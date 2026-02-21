College Student Was Mocked By A Close Friend, So She Refused To Help Her After Being Hurt And Embarrassed By A “Harmless Joke”

Friendships in college can be tested in unexpected ways.

In this story, a college student was hanging out with her close friend.

Her friend joked that she was being dramatic and needed academic help.

She didn’t like the joke, so she quickly created boundaries with her friend.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for refusing to help my friend after she embarrassed me? I (20F) and my friend (20F) are in college together. We’re usually close and help each other out. A few weeks ago, while hanging out with classmates, she started joking about how “dramatic” I am. She also joked about how she basically “carries me” academically. People laughed. She kept going. I laughed it off.

This woman was silently hurt by her friend’s joke.

It honestly hurt. When I told her later, she said I was being too sensitive. She said that it was “just a joke.” Last week, she asked me for notes. She asked me for help studying because she missed classes.

So, she refused to help her friend.

Normally, I would help. But this time I said no. I suggested she ask someone else. Now, she’s upset and is calling me petty. Some friends think I should’ve helped her anyway. AITA?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a valid point.

She is not your friend, says this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

People are calling out the “friend.”

Finally, here’s a valuable lesson for younger people.

If someone makes fun of you in public, they don’t deserve any help in private.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.