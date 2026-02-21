College Student Worked On A Group Project With Two Friends, But He Refused To Share The Grade With Another Student Who Eventually Ghosted Them

Group projects can fall apart fast when teamwork isn’t solid.

In this story, a college student, along with his friends, was doing a group project for an architecture class.

Another groupmate joined at the last minute and messed up the project.

With deadlines closing in, tensions rose as communication with the groupmate suddenly stopped.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to help a kid in my group and causing him to fail our project? I’m in college and we had a group project due last week. We had to build an architectural model of a house. The group limit was 3. My two friends, A and B, and I teamed up.

This college student welcomed a new groupmate to their group.

The next day, a classmate who is usually absent asked to join. He had missed the induction day. The teacher allowed it anyway. That is when things went downhill. Friend A went out of his way and spent nearly $200 on materials and tools. We made a clear plan. We posted it in our WhatsApp group.

But the new guy ignored their plan and messed up the project.

Despite this, the new guy ignored the plan. He decided to cut half the wooden planks himself. He cut them wrong. He then had the nerve to ask us to buy more wood. He realized he messed up. About $100 worth of materials was wasted.

The new guy even ghosted them when the deadline was nearing.

We were all upset. We tried to stay respectful. With only one week left, we had to spend another $100. We restarted the project. After that incident, the guy never showed up again. He stopped replying. We could see he was still reading our messages.

He told on of his friends to stop giving access to the other groupmate.

When the project was finished, we took photos. We submitted them. Friend B then uploaded the photos to the group chat. He did this so the guy could submit them, too. I told him to delete the photos. I told him to stop giving the guy access.

But his friend thinks he’s being a jerk for letting the other groupmate fail.

Friend B called me a jerk. He said I would make him fail. Results came out today. Luckily, grading was individual. The guy did not submit anything. He failed. AITA?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and straightforward.

That is his fault, says this one.

Here’s an honest opinion from this user.

People are calling out the irresponsible groupmate.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

Apparently, cutting corners and cutting the wood wrong can lead to getting cut out entirely.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.