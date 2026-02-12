Company Threatened To Penalize Anyone Who Missed Work During A Snowstorm, So An Employee Called In The Union And Got Things Changed

Bad weather often keeps people home instead of risking the commute to work. This is pretty standard at most jobs, but for some, it’s a little more complicated.

For this person, his job will give you penalties if you miss work, even within good reason.

But when a huge snowstorm makes it impossible to report to duty, they called in their best revenge…

The Forbidden Words. This story happened earlier this year during a snowstorm but first some context: I work 12 hours a day at this factory with this stupid point policy. Originally it’s meant to go after the people with poor attendance but now it’s just gonna target everyone. Now I understand getting a point for being late or not showing up (or -1 point depends on who you work for and how they’re system works) but they keep giving points for legit excusable reasons like: Time clock malfunction: +1 point Sick with illness +1 Point Sick but have a doctors note +1 Point Family emergency and have to clock out early +1 Point. And more.

Seems like a complicated system.

And a rumor I’ve heard is that they tried to go after people who have jury duty. Which I’m pretty sure is illegal. If you get 15 points total you’re fired. It used to be 20 but the same people in upper management who made this system convinced HR to knock it down. Now for the Main event: This happened in January because we work 12 hours a day we don’t work the normal 5 days a week. Instead every 2nd and fourth weekend we work. On one of those weekends a big snowstorm was in the forecast. We’re talking at least a good 6in to a foot. Normally with a forecast like this we would close up early and call it a day. But this time HR sent a text informing us that the factory will stay open this weekend despite the storm. We got a alert text system that said: As of today the factory will remain open. We are monitoring the weather forecast for tomorrow and Sunday for any changes. We ask all employees to make the safest decision that’s best for you. Should you be unable to come in to work this weekend the attendance policy still applies. In other words you can take a snow day but you’ll still get a point.

A dangerous situation!

As you can imagine everyone was furious. Our supervisor told us if we needed to go home early we could but we still would get a point. I was worried about the possibility of getting snowed in tonight. Later, one of my coworkers Bruce decided to head up to HR and have a few words with them. Only to find out that everyone who worked in the office had already left early due to the snow. They wouldn’t be back until Monday as they take Saturdays and Sundays off. One by one people started leaving early as the snow began to fall, and I was one of 4 people that stayed behind for the day. I struggled to get out of our snow covered parking lot. When I got home I called my supervisor and told him I can’t come in tomorrow due to the snow. I was annoyed that I had to get a point but I had no choice. Overall I was mad since the HR and Office managers left early leaving us to deal with the snow. On Sunday I came in as the snow melted. I saw Bruce who was smiling ear to ear. I asked what happened and all he had to tell me was that he spoke to Paul. I instantly copied his smile.

Here comes the revenge…

Paul is our safety supervisor and unlike other managers he’s on the same schedule as us. As well as taking his job very seriously. Paul always had our backs. And being a Union Safety Supervisor he has authority to take measures in the event that someone brings up a safety issue. This was possible because the union is in partnership with our company. And because of this upper management was required to stop whatever they were doing to focus on any safety problems that might arise. It’s gotten to the point where HR tells us during regular meetings that we can bring out safety issues but only if it’s serious. Translation: we can’t work if you keep overreacting. So shut up and deal with it. Even though the stuff we bring up is actually legitimate concerns. (You can see where this is going). Bruce told Paul the forbidden words that no one in upper management wants to hear. “I have a safety concern”. Obviously people were risking driving to work in the snow just so they wouldn’t get points which made Paul very angry. He quickly called an emergency meeting with the upper management and HR. On their off day too. On Monday I was off and during breakfast at my favorite diner I got a text from work. All employees who were unable to work this past weekend will not receive any attendance points. Breakfast tasted really good that day. Thanks Paul.

