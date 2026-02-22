Concert-Goer Refused To Cover Their Friend’s Last-Minute Ticket, So Their Night Out Turned Into An Awkward Ride Home

Being a good friend doesn’t always mean opening your wallet.

So when one concert-goer was pressured to foot the cost for a friend’s ticket with almost no notice, her carefully planned budget hit a sour note.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for refusing to pay for my friend’s concert ticket after they asked me last minute? A friend of mine asked me last minute to cover their ticket for a concert we had planned to go to together. I had already paid for my own ticket and budgeted for it, and it was a bit pricey, so I told them I couldn’t cover theirs.

But after she refused, her friend immediately began guilt tripping.

They got upset and said I was “selfish” and “should help friends in need.” I felt bad at first because I hate disappointing people, but I also know I can’t just hand out money whenever someone asks, especially at the last minute.

The drama ended up ruining her chances of seeing the show.

In the end, I decided not to go to the concert either. We both skipped it, and I drove my friend home afterward. It was kind of awkward in the car, and I could tell they were frustrated, but I also felt like I had done the fair thing.

Now her friend group is divided.

Some other friends say I could’ve helped this one time to avoid conflict, but I feel like my boundaries were reasonable and that it’s okay to say no without being “selfish.” AITA?

Setting boundaries isn’t always easy, but it is necessary.

