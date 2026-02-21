Couple Who Works At The Same Company Is Denied A Parking Spot Where They Work, So They Park At A Construction Site And Let Their Shoes Get Covered With Mud

Imagine working for a company where there aren’t enough parking spaces for everyone who works there. If you didn’t get assigned an on-site parking spot, would you think that was unfair and try to fight for a parking spot, or would you accept it and find somewhere else to work?

In this story, a husband and wife work at the same company, and they aren’t given an on-site parking spot. That makes the parking situation really inconvenient, so they decide to prove it’s in the company’s best interest to give them a parking spot.

How the parking space was won! Gather round kids; for today I will you the magnificent tale about how our parking space was conquered! For a bit of back story, years ago my husband and I worked for the same company in the same team. One day, we received the news that our company was going to move to a much bigger building on a whole new construction site. And more good news, on the new site, there was the possibility to get a parking space from the company. This was great news for us, because we just bought our own house out of the city so we needed to drive to and from work every day.

Summer came, and we all moved into the new building and made ourselves at home. We asked about getting a parking space and were told that we had to fill out an application and hand it in with HR to get one. The company only had a few spaces, so they were handed out via first come, first served principle. Fine with us, we immediately filled out an application and made sure we were one of the first ones to do so. Days went by and there was no news about our parking space.

After two weeks of waiting, we contacted HR ourselves to ask about it. Imagine our surprise when we heard that we didn’t get a space because apparently, we were too late to hand in our application. We immediately knew this was bs, because we filled in ours in the first week of moving in, and we heard through office gossip that there were a few people who got a space that didn’t fill in an application at all. No surprise that these were the exact same people who were the boss’ favorites. But hey, what is a company whithout some good old nepotism right?

Me and my husband were mad. Because we didn’t get a space, we had to find our own parking place every single day. The closest place to park near our building, was on a nearby construction site. It was loud, dusty because construction workers were always working and we had to walk for ten minutes on a busy and dangerous road just to get to our office. We complained about this situation to our teamlead multiple times, but her answer was always that there was nothing she could do.

One day when we came in a little late, the road we always walked on was blocked and we had to make a detour, we got an earful from her for being late and we just had enough. We told her about first having to find a place to park, then having to walk in the mud to our office and we said that we wanted a parking space. Our teamlead exploded at us. “It’s a bit of mud, deal with it! I don’t wanna hear another word about it!” Then we looked at each other and thought “fine!”. We knew we would have our revenge.

Summer came an went and a few weeks later, the beginning of autum announced itself. In our country, the beginning of autumn is usually accompanied with heavy winds, colder weather and lots of rain. One particular monday we went to work and knew that was our moment. It had started to rain saturday morning and it didn’t stop until sunday night. When we arrived at our usual construction site, we knew we hit the jackpot. The rain had turned in the entire site into a wonderful mudfest 2019. We got out of the car and sank immediately ankle deep in thick, brown mud.

But hey, we had a job to do, so we walked our way across the mud onto our office. Our shoes were soaking wet and completely covered with sticky mud when we walked in the building. To make matters worse, we decided that we had to go to the bathroom and then to the break room before we sat down on our desks. The expensive, brand new, royal blue carpet that was only in place for a few months was completely covered with muddy shoe prints! It was enough to make Hansel and Gretle jealous.

We logged in like usual until our teamlead arrived. She made a noise and a movement as if she was having a heart attack, a brain aneurysm and a stroke all at the same time. She stormed to our desks and began yelling “What the hell did you do to the carpet?!”. We calmly explained that it had rained and everything outside was muddy. And since we had no parking space, we had no choice than to drag through the mud.

She weakly protested “But, but, but look at the carpet! The boss will be furious!” Me and hubby looked at each other and said “It’s just a bit of mud. You told us to deal with the situation, so we did.” She stared at us for few moments, opened and closed her mouth and was desperately thinking of something to say to us. Finally she just let out a frustrated “Aaaagh!” and walked away. We just started working and didn’t see her until late in the afternoon.

We did apologize to the cleaning crew who had to clean this whole mess. It’s wasn’t their fault that they got dragged into this but they had deal with the consequences. Later that day, my husband got an email from HR saying that they took another look at the parking situation and low and behold, he was assigned a parking space after all. Geeh, I wonder what changed their minds?

