Customer Service Rep Helped A Woman Who Lost Christmas Photo Books Due To Her Husband’s Alzheimer’s Disease, So The Rep Reordered Everything With Rush Shipping And Left The Woman In Tears

Some call center employees really put customers first, and it shows.

So, what would you do if a customer called looking for additional discounts because a loved one’s illness had erased a meaningful gift that they couldn’t afford to replace? Would you provide them a larger discount? Or would you comp the whole order and include rush shipping as a bonus?

In the following story, one call center employee finds herself in this situation and decides to make this right for the caller. Here’s what she did.

My saddest call (With a happy ending) So I worked for a photo gift and stationery company as a CS rep. The rules on what we were and weren’t allowed to give customers were pretty open. If you felt like the situation needed you to give them something for free, or even an additional gift certificate, you were allowed. Me = Me PBL = Photo Book Lady

The lady was looking for current promotions.

Me: Good afternoon, customer care. How may I help you? PBL: Hi, I was wondering if you had any promotions today. Me: Well yes, you can check on the website what promotions we have at the top banner, today for example we have 40% off.

Then, she explained the situation.

PBL: Oh, well, I was actually wondering if you had any special promotions you could do. My daughter worked really hard to be able to buy some photo books for the family (Which were Christmas gifts), but when they got here, my husband (Who has alzheimers or some other mental disorder) got rid of the books, and we don’t know what he did with them. We have no money to purchase new ones, but we might be able to scrape some money together if we get a bigger discount. Clarifying, she was almost crying throughout all this Me: Actually, because of the situation, I can go ahead and send you a full reorder of your photo books with rush shipping so you can get them as soon as possible. Then PBL broke down in tears (Which I almost did too). She was extremely thankful and asked to speak to my supervisor to express how thankful she was.

Wow! Now, that’s a company that cares about customer service.

What a heartwarming story! That poor lady is already going through so much. It’s nice that she got the help she needed.

