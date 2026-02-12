Distressed Auntie Worries Her Sister’s Rowdy Kids Will Destroy Her Property, So She Banned Them And Her Sister Went Absolutely Ballistic

Some kids are really rowdy and destructive, especially when they’re together with similar kids.

AITA for not letting my sister bring her kids to my house because they’re badly behaved?

I love my sister and I don’t hate her kids, but this situation has honestly pushed me to my limit. Her kids are loud and have no sense of boundaries. Every time they come over, they are always screaming and breaking things.

But their mom doesn’t care.

My sister just laughs it off and says they’re “just being kids.” I know kids do that but it has started feeling like they think of my house like a playground. I work hard for what I have and I hate having I feel like I have to guard my house the entire time. After they leave, I have to clean everything and deal with the damage. My sister never offers to pay for anything or even apologize. I finally told her that until her kids can behave they can’t come over anymore.

Mom didn’t take this well.

She completely lost it. Accused me of hating children and said I’m punishing her just for being a mom. She told me I don’t understand how hard parenting is and now my parents are involved and telling me I should just childproof my house and accept that “kids will be kids.” I’m being treated like the bad person for setting a boundary. I don’t feel like I’m asking for anything extreme. I just don’t want my house trashed every time they visit. AITA?

Lazy is a polite word for it. I’d call it neglectful.

I’m sure her house is not a mess.

Sounds like they weren’t raised properly.

Indeed. A good mom would make this right.

This should replace those “Live, laugh, love” plaques.

I don’t blame her.

