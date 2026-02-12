Driver Delivered Her Food Before The Estimated Time, But He Got The Door Slammed In His Face Instead Of A Tip

Being a delivery driver often means being expected to do the impossible.

How would you handle a customer being upset because you did your job too well? One guy recently aired his grievances about a situation like this on Reddit. Here’s what went down.

Lost a tip because I got her pizza to her too fast.

It was a busy Saturday last night, but we were holding our own.

A delivery comes up so I run it out.

I get to the woman’s house about 25 minutes after she ordered and she is UPSET!

Well that has to be a first.

She said she was quoted 45 minutes for delivery, I tell her that’s the window.

She’s all mad at me because now I’ve ruined her evening because she planned for 45 minutes and goes on and on.

20 minutes threw off her entire evening?

I’m standing in the rain and snow while she’s complaining, I tell her to call the store and tell the GM.

Last words out of her mouth were “I’m not about to tip when you can’t control your service” and slams the door in my face.

Thanks you old hag, next time I’ll forget to close the bag flap so you can have cold early pizza.

There really is no pleasing some people. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

Many could empathize right off the bat.

And lamented against bad tippers.

One person shared an even crazier story.

Another was just straight up sarcastic.

Sometimes, pizza is a dish best served cold.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.