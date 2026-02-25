Employee Points Out A Problem With A Parking Spot, But Calling It A “Safety Concern” Really Backfired

Imagine having a favorite parking spot at work. If the parking spot didn’t have a concrete block in front of it to prevent your car from going too far forward, would you complain about that or keep parking there anyway?

In this story, one older man is in this situation, and he decides to complain about it. Yet, he still wanted to park there anyway.

The person he complained to shares the story, and it didn’t work out the way the older man expected.

A safety concern? I agree. I coordinate with contract workers to fix/maintain buildings and properties my company owns. Basically an employee says “hey this is broke”, and I bring in the correct people to fix the problem. Safety is of the HIGHEST importance for my company. Because of this people try to use/abuse this culture.

There are many examples of this but I’ll give you, a more recent one.

An employee pointed out a problem.

An older employee came to me and explained that his favorite parking spot (Under a big shade tree) doesnt have a parking block (concrete block that your front tires hit). Today he was parking, drove WAY too far forward and the front of his car went into the grass (about a 3 inch drop). He asked if I could get one put in. I told him “I dont see a problem with installing one. I dont know how long it will take but I will work on it.”

The employee thought he could speed up the process.

Then he flashes a little grin, and says kinda snarky, “I think it’s a safety concern 😏”. He thinks by invoking that phrase, things will magically happen faster I smile back at him and say “I agree, it is a safety concern. And because of that, we are going to have to block off that area until it can be fixed”

The employee tried to backtrack.

Realizing he just lost his favorite parking spot, he says “Well I don’t think..” I cut him off and say “No we have to. You said it’s a safety concern and we cant continue to use the spot if it’s a safety concern” His smile changes to a “you got me smile”.

That didn’t work out at all as the employee had hoped.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He got what he asked for just not what he meant.

This person loves stories like this one.

Another person has a completely different concern.

But sometimes mentioning safety really does make the work get done faster.

It wasn’t exactly a safety concern before, but it is now!

