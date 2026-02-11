Employee Sought Out Corporate Because He Needed Help, But Then They Started Yelling At Him About His Parking

As sad as it is to realize, HR and corporate are very often not your friends.

How would you handle being berated by corporate after you sought them out in good faith? One guy recently shared his experience with this on Reddit. Here are the details.

I met with corporate today; they are evil

At my job, we have corporate, but at the station I work out of I’ve barely interacted with them until today when I had to ask them a question about an issue we were having with one of the sensors.

Me and my partner had to drive to a different station, we parked, then got bombarded by corporate yelling at us to not park on the street.

Apparently we cant park on the street, but its not the station I’m usually at so I didn’t know.

Sometimes you don’t know what you don’t know.

Then, one member of corporate told us to back into the station, but then 2 minutes later ANOTHER member of corporate came out and after seeing us back in and YELLED at us saying we aren’t allowed to park there either.

Then he proceeded to say stuff about the sensor that didn’t make any sense.

They verbally accosted us as to why we don’t know how the sensor works (it’s out of our expertise) and basically said in a very corporate way: “Scram”.

There’s really no pleasing these people.

I have no problem doing what corporate tells me to do, absolutely zero.

But why am I TALKED DOWN to?

Why am I given a NASTY tone?

That should never be the case anywhere.

I’m a bubbly type of person, but this is my first time meeting some of these people and I don’t feel like I’m being spoken to like a human.

I would never speak to someone else like that.

I feel like parking is not that serious and an easy fix.

