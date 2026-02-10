‘Forget hope, forget dreams, just get cash.’ – A High School Teacher Was Surprised About What Her Students Said After She Asked Them About Their Future Dreams

Times sure have changed, folks.

Kids used to dream of being doctors, lawyers, star athletes, Hollywood icons, etc.

But now?

Not so much…

A veteran high school teacher named Kelly posted a video on TikTok and talked about how her students replied when she asked them about their future dreams.

Kelly told viewers about her students, “They don’t dream of things like we did when we were young. What they want is money.”

She said, “I start second quarter of school with my sophomores asking them to go big in their heads, like, dream your biggest dream. And I do this for a specific project.”

Kelly continued, “Over the years, these answer have given me a lot of insight as to what’s going on with the generation. Ten years ago, everybody talked about wanting to go to college or wanting to get into an internship, and that was really a focus. Five years ago, it felt like so many people wanted to be doctors and nurses. I think that maybe had something to do with the pandemic.”

She added, “But the last five years have been awfully rough on our young people. They are growing up now during a time where the youngest of Gen Z, who are just getting in through high school, are the ones who are really seeing a world that does not have a lot of hope in it, and it’s showing in their answers.”

The teacher continued, “Instead of dreaming of accomplishing things, instead they have things like, ‘I won two billion dollars,’ ‘I won the lottery,’ ‘I just won a new truck,’ ‘I won a million dollars on Family Feud.'”

Kelly then said, “There are a handful of kids in there who said things like, ‘I want to cure cancer,’ or ‘I got drafted into a certain team,’ but the majority of them were about getting money quickly.”

She added, “We’ve lost the ability for our young people to dream of doing something and being successful at something in this world. Instead, what they see is exactly what the adults of the world have offered them. Which is, the only way you can survive is to have a lot of money.”

Kelly summed up how her students feel and said, “Forget hope, forget dreams, just get cash.”

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

This is honestly pretty depressing…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁