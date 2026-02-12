Frustrated Resident Tells Off A Neighbor For Their Trash Scattered Everywhere, But Then Her Son Lectures Him And Tells Her To Clean It Up

Bad neighbors can ruin your day and raise your blood pressure. It’s bad enough if they are inconsiderate.

AITA my neighbors scattered trash all over the neighborhood and won’t pick it up I’ve had terrible neighbors for a while- loud music, leaving ruts in my yard, shot fireworks off in my driveway when I was on vacation, treating my neighborhood road (speed limit of 15mph) like a drag strip, and most recently, scattering trash all over the neighborhood.

It’s getting progressively more disgusting literally and figuratively.

Their dogs that they do not keep contained got into their trash bags that they left in their driveway and scattered it across the neighborhood before Christmas. They still haven’t picked it up. Every time they put a trash bag outside it gets worse. My street looks like a landfill. Obviously, this behavior is not OK. Here’s where I may be a jerk. Yesterday, the mother of the family, about 50 years old and able bodied, was sitting on the porch. I yelled from my driveway, as I didn’t want to go near their three large dogs, “Please pick up your trash! It’s pretty inconsiderate of you to spread it all over the neighborhood!” She just smiled and nodded.

The son is just as ridiculous. Maybe more.

This morning, the adult son was angry because I brought it up to his mom instead of to him, but how am I supposed to know who’s in charge of the chores in your house? He said that I should pick up the trash in the neighborhood and throw it back in their yard instead of them just picking up their trash! I told him I’m not going out of my way after a 12-hour shift (I work 60 hours a week) to find the person he thinks it’s appropriate to say something to.

She’s frustrated with no solution in sight.

I’m not going to throw trash back in their yard so the wind and dogs can spread it all over again, either. I feel like I’m living in bizarro world. The cops won’t do anything because we live in the county and my particular county somehow doesn’t have laws regarding littering. So, AITA for telling my neighbors to pick up their trash?

