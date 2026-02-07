Graphic Designer Told Boyfriend That His Band Sucked During A Playful Argument About Future Success, And Now Wonders If He Really Did Cross A Line
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Conversations never end well when one person feels personally attacked.
So, what would you do if a playful argument turned serious when you accidentally blurted out an opinion you’d been holding back about your partner’s hobby?
Would you stand by what you said? Or would you apologize and try to fix the situation?
In the following story, one man finds himself in this situation and chooses the latter, but it doesn’t work.
Here’s what happened.
AITA for telling my boyfriend that his band sucks?
I (19m) have been in a relationship with my boyfriend (21m) for almost a year now. He plays bass in a band.
To be completely honest, the culture around the genre is a lot for me to handle, and I’m not particularly fond of the music itself. Absolutely nothing against him and his bandmates, it’s just not my thing.
We got into a playful argument about who’s more likely to succeed/be more successful. He said it wouldn’t be me, and I argued that his band sucks.
They couldn’t seem to agree.
Honestly, it’s the truth. It’s not a great look for him, especially for someone who wants to succeed in the music industry. In no way am I saying that he is not talented, because he is.
He was genuinely upset with me afterward, and I tried to apologize and rephrase what I said in the heat of the moment, but he was hurt nonetheless.
For reference, I work full-time as a graphic designer, and I’m doing very well in my situation.
AITA?
Eek! It’s easy to see why he’s upset, but it was clearly a joke.
Let’s see how the people over at Reddit think they should handle this.
He should really think about this.
This person thinks they’re both wrong.
Yet another reader who sees fault on both sides.
According to this comment, he’s the problem.
He needs to apologize ASAP and never say anything like that ever again.
