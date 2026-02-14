Grandson Loaned Money To His Grandparents, But Now They Don’t Want To Pay Him Back

When a family member asks for money, it can be hard to say no. Especially when you’re young and impressionable!

For this young person, his grandparents needed to borrow money and he gave it easily. But now, after a few more money situations, he wants to be paid back.

But his grandparents don’t seem to want to pay him back… Let’s find out how it happened.

AITAH for asking my grandparents to pay me bac? Okay so for context, my grandpa won a lawsuit with his old job because of an accident that happened and because they didn’t pay him workers’ comp, but he didn’t actually get the money until today. About 5 to 10 months ago, my grandma quit her job because her boss was a jerk. Shortly after that, they went broke and had to ask me for money. I’m 15 and they’re my family, they raised me, so I gladly gave it to them. It was a pretty large amount, around $2,000.

That’s a lot of money for a 15 year old.

A couple months later, they paid me back $5,000. I’m really grateful they gave me extra, and I saved the money for a few months. Then my grandpa asked me for more money so they could pay their taxes. I didn’t really want to give it to him because I wanted to save, but he got angry that I didn’t want to, so I gave in. I gave him $1,200 just for taxes and even more for groceries. They kept saying they would pay me back when they got the money. Fast forward a couple months, I had saved back up to a little more than $5,000. Then my grandpa’s car got repossessed. About a week after that, he started showing me cars and trying to convince me to buy one. I asked him if, since he wanted the car, he would pay me back if I bought it. He said yes.

So he loaned more money…

So I bought the car and I barely even get to drive it. He’s always driving it and putting extra miles on it, plus wear and tear and everything else. Now as of today, he has the lawsuit money pending in the bank and is planning to get a house, which is what they said they were going to do with the money. I asked my grandpa when he would pay me back and he got really angry with me calling me a scum bag. He told me that I said I didn’t want him to pay me back because we’re getting a house, which I know for a fact I didn’t say because I don’t play about my money. It’s also not like they only got enough money for a house. My grandpa said he’s going to buy a truck with the rest of the money. I asked why he wouldn’t just give me my money back first and then get the truck, and he started yelling, saying it’s because he never gets anything for himself.

This backfired quickly!

I texted my grandma about it and she said I have an attitude, that I’m being a jerk and ungrateful, told me not to ask them for another dime, and said I wouldn’t have a car if it weren’t for them. Now I’m down about $8000 and paying $270 a month in car insurance for a 2010 ford fusion sport which I receive no help for. So I really just need to know, am I the jerk?

Let’s get into the comments.

Some people had doubts about how honest the poster is.

While others tried to give some advice.

A lot of people think the poster’s age has something to do with the issues.

Overall, everyone thinks there were some serious plot holes in this story.

Maybe they should wait until they’re older to deal with money…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.