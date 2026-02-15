Shipping Employee Warned The Woman That The Package Was Very Heavy, But She Just Got Upset At The Warning And Told Him To Let Go

As a delivery driver, you have to bring all sorts of different packages to their final destinations.

What would you do if you had a very heavy package for someone, but when you went to hand it to them, you could see that they weren’t expecting it to weigh much?

That is what happened to the driver in this story, so he tried to warn the woman that it was heavy, but she got upset at the warning, so he let the package go, which she dropped on her foot.

It’s heavy, it’s heavy….Ok then I’ve been in the transport game for a few decades now, both as a self-employed courier and a courier business owner. This story is from way back when I was still on the road.

I worked at DPD in the UK, and back in the day we were the best of the best. But no matter how good you are as a courier, customers treat you with a whole spectrum of attitudes – from grateful, to confused “What is it?” (… it’s a parcel)”, to outright contempt for someone simply doing their job. For anyone who doesn’t know how UK couriers operated back then, we knocked on doors and got signatures, either on paper and then later hand held devices.

Nowadays you can get a photo, leave it safe, leave it with a neighbor, drop it at a shop and the list keeps growing. Anyway, I had a parcel for ‘Mr. Muscle’. He was a bodybuilder and usually ordered protein powder, supplements, or whatever else suited his hobby. He was a decent guy. His girlfriend was not. A trophy girlfriend in every sense, and she was always rude and consistently ignorant to me.

This particular day, the delivery was still hobby-related but not something I’d delivered before: a weight plate. It was wrapped in cardboard and then bagged, but it was very obviously a plate inside the express bag. My guess was 10kg, maybe more – anyway for the size of it, it was heavy.

I knocked on the door. Trophy answered. I did my usual: “Good morning, sign here please. Thank you.” She was on the phone, didn’t say a single word to me, scribbled her signature with a finger on the screen, and held out her hand for the parcel, still chatting away on the phone.

As I started to hand it over to her hand on her outstretched arm, I didn’t let go right away and warned her, “It’s heavy.” She nodded, hand still out, still on the phone. “It’s heavy,” I said again as I continued to hold the parcel.

“YES, I HEARD YOU. LET GO,” she snapped. So I opened my hand, let her have the full weight (excuse the pun) in her hand, turned around, and walked back to the van with a polite “Thank you.”

When I got back to the van, Trophy was sitting in the doorway of the house holding her foot, the foot that had taken the full impact when she dropped the weight. Next time I called, she was wearing a medical boot. Funnily enough, she wasn’t on the phone then.

