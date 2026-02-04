Helpful Homeowner With A Snowblower Was Told To Stop Making Noise, So One Neighbor Got Left With A Frozen Driveway After The Next Storm

Helping neighbors get through harsh winters is often a quick way to build goodwill.

But when a homeowner with a snowblower was told his help was too noisy, he complied perfectly — and left the driveway of the complainer buried when a massive snowfall rolled in.

Keep reading for the full story!

It’s too loud when I snowblow your sidewalk? Ok! I have a sweet snowblower, and I love to help out my neighbors by doing the whole block. I’m that guy.

After a moderate snow a few years ago (about 6 inches), my neighbor told me that he’s “very sensitive to noise” and asked me not to snowblow in front of his house. Later that same winter, we got hit with 17 inches.

So the homeowner did as they were asked and avoided this guy’s house.

I cleared every house on the block, front and back, except for his. Even better, he was out of town.

He, no doubt, would come to regret this decision.

The weather warmed slightly for an afternoon and then dropped again, so his 17 inches of snow turned into a wall-to-wall glacier. I live in Wisconsin. This is how we entertain ourselves in the winter.

Let’s hope this neighbor isn’t sensitive to snow!

What did Reddit think?

Your neighbor voluntarily doing manual labor for you is actually quite a gift.

This user doesn’t care when the snowblower is used, as long as the job gets done.

Owning a snowblower pretty much makes you a neighborhood hero in many places.

Even parents of young kids seem to appreciate the favor!

In the end, this house ended up with exactly what they asked for.

Frigid Wisconsin winters really teach the coldest lessons.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.