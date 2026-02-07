Her Boyfriend’s Mom Wanted To Ride On The Success Of This Woman’s Business, So She Politely Declined Because She Doesn’t Want The Added Responsibility

Some people just couldn’t take no for an answer.

AITAH for not wanting my boyfriend’s mom to sell her stuff in my curated flea market booth? I (early 20s, F) run a small vintage/resale business. I sell on Depop, and I recently started selling at a local flea market. I’ve invested a ton into this, I handpick every single piece, I have branded bags I paid for (and hand-stamped), I’ve bought displays, clothing racks, a steamer, all of it. I have a specific, curated aesthetic and brand, and I’m honestly really proud of what I’ve built so far. A while ago, my boyfriend’s mom asked me to manage her Depop for her, not just helping, but literally running it for her. She told me she needs $1,900 a month from it to pay her rent, which… at the time, I wasn’t even making that much myself from Depop. She expected me to do all the photos, descriptions, messages, packing, shipping, everything for free. I found it super weird and uncomfortable, but I politely told her I was too busy with nursing school and couldn’t basically start someone else’s business for them. However, I gave her some tips on what to research and how to start. Fast forward to now. I’ve done my flea market twice and got so many compliments — people saying my booth is cute, well curated, that my pieces are unique, etc. It felt really validating. It’s very much my thing.

Then, a couple of days before the market, I mentioned I was grabbing a steamer for it, and my boyfriend mentioned what it was for. Immediately, she jumps in like: “Oh, I have a bunch of old clothes I want to get rid of! I’ll come with you next time and sell my stuff at your booth!” Like, she just decided that’s what’s happening. This flea market is niche and curated, not a garage sale. Her vibe doesn’t match at all; it’s random old clothes she doesn’t want. And again… this is my business. I pay the vendor fee. I created the display. I put in the work. She brought it up again later, asking how the market went and then telling my boyfriend and me that next time I go, I should let her know so she can take the day off work and join. She even asked me to go to her house and help “pick out stuff” for her to sell there. It’s like she’s planning a whole joint booth without any input from me. I’m annoyed and honestly very bothered. It feels like she’s trying to piggyback off something I built from the ground up. She doesn’t seem to grasp how much time, effort, and money go into this. She just sees me succeeding and wants access to it, like she’s entitled to my platform, my branding, my customers, and my hard work.

I don’t want her inventory mixed with mine. It doesn’t fit my brand, and I don’t want to be responsible for someone else’s items or deal with the awkwardness of her hovering in my space. I already politely said no once (with the Depop thing), and she totally ignored that boundary. I know if I don’t put my foot down, she’s going to keep pushing and then make me feel bad for not wanting to include her. I don’t want the awkwardness or family drama, but I also really don’t want her inventory at my booth. I don’t want her hovering over me. I don’t want to feel like I’m suddenly responsible for her income. My boyfriend understands why I’m upset, but I get the feeling that he’s a little nervous to confront her. So… AITAH for wanting to keep my booth 100% mine and telling her, or having my boyfriend tell her, that she can’t sell there?

