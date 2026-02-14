Her Ex-Boyfriend Stopped Talking To Her And Cancelled Plans To Move In After A Small Argument, So Now She Is Grasping At Straws Trying To Figure Out What She Did Wrong

Every relationship is different, but in all of them, honest communication is essential for success.

What would you do if, after a small argument, your boyfriend stopped talking to you and wouldn’t explain why?

That is what happened to the girl in this story, so she is grasping at straws, trying to find out what (if anything) she did wrong.

AITA for taking the train home instead of getting a lift from my (ex) boyfriend? I really need some impartial input. So I (31F) was with my ex (31M) for 6 months.

Some relationships move quickly.

It got pretty serious pretty fast, was very intense. He was about to move in with me, was telling me he’d never felt this way about anyone etc. I’d confided in him about some heavy trauma involving my family which is why I’m doubting myself here.

Everything seems pretty normal, so far.

On the day in question, he was supposed to be picking me up from my mum’s house (who I go take care of a few nights a week after she suffered a major stroke). Well I’d asked him if he wouldn’t mind popping in for 10 minutes just to be polite before we left.

That’s weird.

He said “no, maybe another time”. I asked him calmly why, and what was I meant to say to my mum who was expecting him to pop his head in.

This doesn’t make any sense.

He told me to lie about the reason. After this I felt a bit…crappy so I said to him “I think I’ll just take the train home today, we’ll see each other tomorrow like we planned”. It’s worth noting I hadn’t confirmed he was still coming this day yet.

There has to be more going on that she doesn’t know about.

Anyway, after I said this, he said he needed time to think about things, so I got very worried and asked him to please let me know if he meant he was reconsidering the relationship. No answer.

Don’t move in together until you figure this out.

He ghosted me for the entire weekend, then sent me a voice note telling me he can’t do this and has to walk away. At first I was so taken aback that all I said was “bring my key back”. (Which he did, but left it on the ground outside).

Well, at least he is communicating now.

Then I asked if we could talk about it. He said the reason was because my family are “too dark” and he didn’t want to be around that anymore. Which, fair enough I can understand that.

It is going to be hard to judge this story without knowing the trauma background.

I told him I understood, and that my trauma wasn’t his burden to bear. But as time went on, it became clear that his real issue was me deciding to take that train.

Well, now he is just being dramatic.

He said I “massively disrespected ” him and “rejected his protection”. He sounded so angry, acted cold, uncaring and nothing like the man I thought I knew.

He is just looking for a reason to break up, I bet.

Like I said I fully understand why regarding my family, but what I don’t understand is if the reason was out of my control, why did he act like I was at fault? I kept asking if he could just come and talk to me face to face to communicate properly about it all.

I’m not sure this guy is worth fighting to keep.

But he wouldn’t even video call me properly (the one time he did after me begging, he just played Skyrim and faced the camera towards the TV). It just came out of NOWHERE to me, he’d been telling me the day before that he loved me more than ever, how happy we were gonna be living together etc.

Not at all. Something must have happened, but he isn’t telling her.

But I’m wondering if I am TA for asking that of him (popping in to mum’s) and deciding to take the train so we could both cool down. I fully accept if I’m in the wrong here I just need outside perspectives please, thank you.

Based only on the information here, I don’t see that she did anything wrong. Maybe his love fizzled just as fast as it developed? Who knows.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think of this weird situation.

This is spot on.

He seems unstable.

I can’t say that I disagree with this commenter.

It does seem like he is throwing a tantrum.

Yup, he isn’t worth her effort.

She really dodged a bullet here.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.