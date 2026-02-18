Her Husband Left Her Behind, So She Left His Belongings In Rough Shape

Is there really any “right” or “wrong” way to handle a breakup?

How would you handle your longtime spouse leaving you for somebody else? One guy on Reddit recently shared a crazy story secondhand about this exact scenario.

Here’s what went down.

Seams to be a problem with the wash

Years ago, I worked with a woman who had a picture perfect family.

Mom, Dad, three beautiful boys very involved in family activities.

Well, until Dad hit a midlife crisis and pulled the plug on the marriage.

A tragic tale as old as time.

As things played out, she ended up losing the house to him and the boys stayed in the house so they could continue in their school.

It was heartbreaking to watch.

Of course because it was a midlife crisis, he moved in someone who was a lot younger but had zero idea of how to do anything around the house.

The cliches continue.

Ex-hubby wasn’t used to doing anything and my coworker was upset that her boys weren’t being cared for.

One day, she was at the house and decided to show the boys how to change their linen and run the washer and dryer so they could do their own clothes.

She saw a mound of dirty clothes in the laundry room, and decided to get some petty revenge.

She had to have been concocting a plan.

She used the scissors in the laundry room to cut exactly 1 stitch in the side seam or under the arm of a few of girlfriend’s shirts and sweaters.

She snipped a single stitch at the elastic of underwear single stitch in bra bands.

Then when the boys arrived with their laundry she showed them how to separate clothes and include everyone’s dirty clothes in loads.

What an attentive mom!

Weeks later the boys mentioned how girlfriend was upset because her clothes seemed to be getting damaged in the wash.

She did that a few more times over the course of the 6 months girlfriend lived there.

Petty as ever.

Yikes, this sounds more like petty vengeance. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

Some could surprisingly relate immediately.



Though some raised an important question.



That others then reiterated.



Some thought it wasn’t funny at all.



One person tried to put their own spin on it.



But ultimately, the original poster didn’t find much support.



It pays to be a girl’s girl nowadays.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.