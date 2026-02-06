Her Sister Wants To Give A $50,000 Gift To Their Late Mother’s Caregiver, But She Thinks A $10,000 Share Per Sibling Is A Big Ask

Money matters can complicate grief after a loss.

In this story, a woman’s sister asked all her siblings to give a large cash gift to their late mother’s caregiver.

The caregiver had already been paid for her service, but the sister was pushing for an extra $50,000.

Now, tensions arise as some of them do not agree with this plan.

Do you think this is fair? Read more to find out…

AITA for not wanting to give my moms caregiver 10k bonus? Is it reasonable to ask siblings to contribute $10,000 each as a gift to a caregiver? My mom passed away after being cared for by a private caregiver for about nine months. The caregiver was paid for her services during that time. My sister now wants to give the caregiver an additional $50,000 gift.

This woman thinks $10,000 per sibling is a very large amount to give.

She is asking each of the five siblings to contribute $10,000. Some of us feel that, while the caregiver did meaningful work and deserves appreciation, this is a very large amount to ask. It also wasn’t discussed or agreed upon beforehand. This has caused tension among the siblings.

Either each one will share, or her sister will get the $50k from their mom’s estate.

My sister is kind of forcing this upon everyone. She says that otherwise she will change my mom’s estate trustee fee to give money to the caregiver. She is in charge of that. She is forcing this on us. Either we give her the $10,000 each or she will use the estate to pay the caregiver $50,000. She also says she will keep extra money for herself.

She’s really looking for an outside perspective on this matter.

Please, who is in the wrong here? I am looking for outside opinions. Is this a reasonable request? Should this be voluntary rather than expected? How do people usually handle situations like this? I’d really appreciate honest perspectives.

You can show appreciation for someone’s care and service without spending a fortune.

