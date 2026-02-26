High School Student Did Most Of A Group Project Alone But Received The Lowest Grade, So She Confronted Her Teacher And Was Reported To Her Parents For Being “Rude And Disrespectful”

No one ever tells you just how unfair group projects can really be.

So, what would you do if you were assigned a group project and, after doing most of the work, you were given the lowest grade by the teacher? Would you just accept the grade and move on? Or would you confront them and let them know you think it’s really unfair?

In the following story, one teenager opts for the latter, but her teacher sees it differently. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my teacher she’s not allowed to give my group member a better grade? So I (16F) am in a group project class. We were in groups of 3, and I was paired with Lana (16F) and Ian (16M). We had a week to make a presentation. I did the research, wrote most of the scripts, and put together the slides. Lana showed up once and gave me a few printed pictures for a presentation, that’s the only time she “helped.” Then she spent the rest of the week not doing anything. Ian helped a bit, but not much.

She tried to present her case to the teacher.

We all presented, the teacher said we did a good job, and then she graded us. (We use a different grade system.) Lana got 10/10, Ian got 9/10, and I got a 7/10. I got upset and asked the teacher the reason she gave me the lowest grade. All she said was that Lana was “more confident” during the presentation and Ian “helped with the visuals.” I said that I did 90% of the work and that it wasn’t fair, so she said that grades are based on presentation, not effort.

Afterward, the teacher contacted her parents.

The teacher looked annoyed and said she graded fairly, and I shouldn’t be upset with her grading based on how active we were during a presentation. Now my teacher is telling my parents I was rude and disrespectful, and that I’m acting entitled. Lana said I was being “too much” and I “should’ve just asked nicely.” I feel like I’m not the problem. If I worked the hardest, I should’ve gotten the grade I deserved. AITA?

Wow! This whole thing sounds very unfair.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think should’ve happened.

This person thinks she needs to learn people skills.

For this reader, if there’s no info, then there’s no presentation.

Here’s someone who doesn’t believe in being rude to a teacher.

According to this comment, it sounds like favoritism.

She was right to question it, but her approach was a little harsh.

