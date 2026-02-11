His Coworker Was An Inconsiderate Jerk, So He Started Putting Funny Stickers On His Workstation And It Drove Him Crazy

When you work with someone you don’t like, you often have to tolerate them because you need the job.

What would you do if you had a jerk of a coworker, and you found that leaving little stickers on his workstation drove him crazy?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so he made sure to leave a sticker on his desk for months at a time, driving him mad.

Being a jerk? Here. Have a sticker 🙂 I used to work in a warehouse, and I’m the kind of person who gets along with everyone.

So, when Mr. Jerk didn’t like me, I didn’t take it personally. I just tried to ignore him and we stayed out of each other’s way. He was the guy who worked there for over 20 years and schmoozed up to upper management. No matter how many people he harassed or made mad, it didn’t matter. He wasn’t going anywhere. (To add insult to injury, he always asked for vacation during blackout dates and got it. He was quite the accomplished squeaky wheel)

Mr. Jerk was very opinionated about certain ethnic groups and people of the LGBTQ+ community. (Not going to repeat his views here. Just know that they were BAD.) He was also a huge germophobe. We didn’t have assigned machines, but the one machine was “his”. He’d wipe it down and clean it for 30 minutes at the start of his shift.

He’d also try his best to make his machine as inconvenient to get to for the other shifts, so they’d go for other machines first. Machines were limited, so someone on the other shifts usually had to dig his out and use it. Obviously, this made him unhappy.

My girlfriend was a teacher and bought some stickers for her class. She bought a huge bag, and started going through it to make sure they were PG, and it came with VERY bizarre stickers. Not inappropriate. Just very weird. Imagine stuff like a bowl of guacamole with the chips dancing the salsa, or a chicken wing with a cat face. One day, I came home and vented about something Mr. jerk said that really irritated me. My girlfriend then simply said, “he’s a germophobe right? Just take some of these super weird stickers and stick them all over his machine!”

And that got me thinking. “Hmmm… You know what? I start an hour before he does. I’m gonna put one sticker in the same spot every day from here on out. He’s gunna enjoy daily weird stickers. Two months go by, and it became the norm. I’d put a super weird sticker on his machine, he’d take it off and clean his machine.

Life went on. I didn’t really think much of it. Just a small chuckle every time. One day, I saw Mr. Jerk talk with my work friend about something super heated. I asked him what it was about. “Oh, Mr. Jerk is just super mad that someone from night shift keeps putting weird stickers on his machine. It’s honestly so funny how mad he is over something like that.”

I just break, and admit that it’s me. We both start howling with laughter. Our supervisor comes over and asks what we’re laughing about. I explain everything, and he just laughs as well. “If he doesn’t complain to me, I don’t have to do anything about it. It’s pretty harmless”. It became a team effort to ritually put stickers on Mr. Jerk’s machine after that.

FOUR MONTHS GO BY. Sticker after sticker. I eventually catch him angrily ripping off the sticker from his machine. I walk up and play dumb. “Man, that’s a super weird sticker you got there.”

“EVERY. SINGLE. SHIFT MAN!! The stickers just don’t stop!” I don’t know how I kept it together, but I did.

“Awe man, who’d do that? That’s so weird…” “It’s ridiculous!! Let me show you!!”

He then proceeds to show me A MURAL of these stupid stickers on a huge sheet of cardboard! He kept every. Single. One. I was psychologically torturing the guy! I honestly started to feel bad. I decided that enough was enough and I’d stop after that…. Then he hit me with his hypothesis.

We have a guy on night shift. Mr. Jerk used derogatory terms for him and then proceeded with a tirade about how our co-worker is “obsessed with him” and wants to kidnap him. Oh boy… THAT made me mad. I WAS gunna fess up and stop, but these stickers aren’t gunna stop anytime soon. I made sure to put a sticker on his machine when our co-worker wasn’t working so he’d realize it wasn’t them.

Further dwelling him into madness and questioning who-dun-it. SIX MONTHS go by. The stickers increasing in weirdness. With such classics as, “I just want to hug you” and “you’re such a beautiful flower” with some awesome, weird imagery to compliment them.

Eventually at his wits end, I fess up that it was mostly me, and my work friend. The look of betrayal and relief on his face was worth the months and months of torment. Who knew harmless stickers could torment a Jerk like that?

He promised to get me back, but we’ll see. It’s been years at this point. And yes, I have a picture of his sticker mural. It’s a work of art.

