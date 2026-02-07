Entitled Dad Asked His Daughter To Make Coffee, But Her Brother Told Him He Could Make His Own Brew

Some men expect everything to be handed to them.

This man’s dad has an entitled way about him that whenever he asks for something, he expects to get it. So when the dad asked his sister to make some coffee, this man jumped in with a witty response.

Read the full story below and find out.

AITA for telling my dad that he could can make the coffee. I (24M) am hanging out with my family.

Enter the needy dad…

My dad, as far as I remember, has always been the type of guy to always expect something whenever he asked for it. Even when others were occupied. And it’s not like he can’t or couldn’t do it himself.

Earlier today, he asked my sister (who is visiting) to make coffee. I jokingly said, “But you know how to make coffee.”

Cue righteous indignation!

And he actually got offended, said he didn’t want any, and walked away. I didn’t even say it in a condescending tone or anything. It was in a joking manner, but it really rubbed him the wrong way, making my sister’s effort (who was working on the coffee) worthless. Like… did I say something wrong? Or does my father just have a fragile ego? Am I the jerk?

Dad needs to learn to do things himself.

This dad is perfectly capable of making his own coffee, he just doesn’t want to.

