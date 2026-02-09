February 9, 2026 at 2:15 pm

His Girlfriend Planned A Birthday Celebration For This Man, But He Has Already Made A Work Commitment Months Prior To His Birthday

Man and woman arguing at home

Some people see their birthdays as just another day.

This man had already made a commitment to work on his birthday when his girlfriend told him about a small celebration she planned. She was livid when he told her he couldn’t make it.

AITA for Refusing to Skip Work for a Birthday Celebration I Never Asked For?

Tomorrow is my birthday, and I never planned to celebrate it because I already committed to working that day.

I confirmed with management back in December that I would still be reporting to work on my birthday.

Only today, my girlfriend suddenly told me she had planned a small celebration because she decided it was a “special day” for me.

I appreciated the thought, but the timing made it impossible.

This man’s girlfriend got furious when he said he had to work on his birthday.

I still tried asking a coworker to cover my shift at the last minute, but management refused since the schedule was already finalized and couldn’t be changed on such short notice.

Now my girlfriend is furious because her plans fell through.

And instead of understanding the situation, she’s been taking her frustration out on me and cursing at me, even though I never asked for the celebration and had already made my work commitment months ago.

So AITA if I just ignore her for today and go to work like I originally planned?

What a sweet idea, but would have been nice if she told him about it sooner.

It’s your birthday, you can do what you want to.

