HOA Puts Luminaries In Residents’ Yards, But They Expect The Residents To Get Rid Of Them After Christmas

AITA For Refusing To Clean Up Luminaries After HOA Put Them In My Yard Without Consent? A few Christmases back, HOA decided to decorate everyone’s yards with luminaries. I was already very uncomfortable with having flaming candles in flammable, paper bags on my heavily wooded lawn as it was a huge fire hazard but mom insisted that they were only doing something nice for us so I let it slide and just kept an eye on them.

Here’s where I may be TA: A few days had gone by, it had rained and the sopping wet candle bags were still in my yard. We get a letter from HOA stating that the other neighbors had already cleaned up their luminaries, now it was our turn. I contact HOA back and insist that they put the mess in my yard without my consent so they need to be the ones to clean it up.

They try to spin some bs about “being a part of the neighborhood” or whatever but I insist that if it isn’t off my lawn by tomorrow, I will dump the mess in front of their headquarters. Mom is afraid of the HOA and cleaned up the mess herself. To this day, she insists that I was a huge jerk for always going against authority. But I don’t think HOA has authority over anyone unless you allow them to. AITA?

