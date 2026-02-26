Homeowner Bought The Perfect Fixer Upper In A Seaside Town, But When His Former Friend Discovered He Was Her New Neighbor, She Sent Her Parents To Demand He Move

Usually, when you purchase a home, you don’t worry about who the neighbors are until you move in.

So, what would you do if you bought a home in the perfect location that checked all the boxes, but the only problem was that your former friend lived next door and wanted you to move?

Would you find a new home to buy? Or would you ignore them and enjoy life in your new home?

In the following story, one young man finds himself in this very predicament.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for buying the house next door to my former friend? I (30M) used to be friends with a woman (30F) who I met at university. We were close, we were hanging out every day, and we got to know each other. We had a falling out as she stole a piece of my academic work, and I faced an investigation from the academics and staff from higher up. While we were friends, she told me she was from “x” town, and I told her I’m from “y” town, both seaside resorts.

He found the perfect house to buy.

I was shocked she was from x town because my mother went on holiday there every year and I scattered her ashes there when I was 19 after she lost her battle with cancer. X town is a really popular and sought-after area in England, prices can go up to 800k for a 3-bedroom home, and it doesn’t come by that easily. I searched the town on a real estate site to see if any properties had come up for sale, and there was one going for 325k. However, this property was so affordable because it needed modernising and renovating.

After some renovations, he moved in.

This property was also in a perfect location. It’s by the seaside, and I can go on long runs on the beach every day, which I do for my mental health. It’s a five-minute walk from where I scattered mum’s ashes, it’s an 8-minute walk to the train station, I can get the train to Central London (I work here) two days a week, and it’s cheap to live in this area. I did not step inside my property until after New Year’s Day because there were a lot of jobs builders needed to do. After New Year’s Day, I got to work doing the renovations I could do.

Then, her parents showed up at his door.

A few weeks ago, an Amazon van pulled up to drop off packages, but the person next door wasn’t in. He asked me if I could drop off a package. I saw the name, realised I’m living next door to my former friend because of the unique spelling, and said no. Ex-friend has now found out I live next door to her and her parents and banged on my door, causing a commotion. All the neighbours came outside.

Some people think he was wrong for it.

From speaking to relatives, I’m apparently wrong because I won’t move house. I guess I’m probably being rude for letting tension build in the street. But it doesn’t bother me that I live next door to her. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve moved on from this incident with her. It’s in a dream location, and I refuse to move at all because one person is unhappy. AITA?

Wow! It doesn’t sound like he did that on purpose.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about what happened here.

This person suggests he watch his back.

Here’s another reader who thinks she may try something shady.

For this reader, it’s the woman’s problem.

Valid point.

It’s not like he did it on purpose, so that woman needs to get over herself.

