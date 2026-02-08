Homeowner Gets A Water Tank And Shed From His Dad, But He’s Said No Many Times Because He Lacks The Room And Money To Manage Them

Some parents are SO pushy. It could be driven by arrogance, the need to control or who knows what else.

AITA. Father buys water tank and shed for me without my willing consent. I live in rural New South Whales in Australia. I have around 1.5 Acres of land and not much motivation to do anything other then watch my chickens being chickens and raising chickens. My father has pushed me into getting another rain water tank, a Rapid Plas 22,500 litre tank, while I currently have 2 of them already. We never get enough rain to fill the tanks I have that are already installed. I have 3 kids and they use a fair bit of water (showers and toilet, etc).

I have told him that I have less than ZERO interest in installing this 3rd tank because I can’t get enough rain to fill what I already have and as such, I must buy loads of water and have them delivered at $260 for around 12,000 litres. He bought and had it delivered after trying to basically upsell the idea of it to me. He also recently bought, paid for and had delivered a black colour bond lawn locker, That I also have less then ZERO interest in, in any form. Making formwork and pouring a slab I avoid like it is the plague, I have no ability to do that sort of job in any form of “Acceptable” manner. I love my father but he just doesn’t seem to ever listen when I say “No. I am NOT interested” Even when I do blow up because I am at boiling point of stress and frustration. I don’t want free handouts, especially when it is something I really don’t want or need. I end up feeling like I am an ungrateful jerk.

So now I have an unwanted shed in boxes outside getting wet by rain and the boxes pecked apart by my chickens, ducks and sheep. A water tank sitting on its side waiting to blow away in a strong wind, if not for being anchored down and a father that doesn’t seem to listen. He seems to be expecting me to “change my mind when I am in a better mood” without realizing that my mind is not in a BAD MOOD. I am just frustrated that he doesn’t comprehend my lack of interest and that when I say NO, it isn’t a reason to try and pressure me into saying yes. I really don’t want to try and set these two things up. Nor do I want them in my yard. I have enough stuff taking up space as it is already.

Sure, it could potentially add value to my property but it is an old fibro house that has got asbestos in some of the original wall linings, so I don’t want to touch any part of it. I might also add that I have no feelings of attachment to this house; it is just a place to live. I am not trying to improve it beyond what my immediate needs are. I DON’T have that sort of money or motivation. I can barely make ends meet as it is now. So, am I overly full of myself, ungrateful, an jerk or something else? I don’t know, but I don’t have a good way to rationalize this all.

