Homeowner Got Fed Up With Their Neighbor’s Repeated Complaints About Their Unconventional Yard, So They Turned Their Property Into A Certified Wildlife Habitat

Neighborhood complaints are often made by people with way too much time on their hands.

When a neighbor’s excessive complaints started rolling in over a thoughtfully curated wildlife yard, one homeowner chose compliance as payback.

And it shut things down fast.

I had my yard certified as a National Wildlife Habitat to spite a busybody neighbor Our yard is wild. I mean that in the real definition of “living or growing in the natural environment.” We have no “lawn.”

This homeowner doesn’t take the traditional route for landscaping, but the results can be quite beautiful.

We aggressively remove and prevent invasive and noxious species of plants and ensure that what grows is native to our area and drought resistant. The wildflowers that grow include lupine, blue flax, spiderwort, black-eyed Susan, and sunflowers, among others. We have natural elements like driftwood logs to retain water, and we even have an elk skull in the yard to act as a shelter for critters. There are a plethora of birds, bees, bunnies, and other wildlife. More wildlife than any yard in the area, as far as I can tell. It’s beautiful and alive, but definitely not a manicured lawn with perfectly cut grass and landscaping.

Unfortunately, not all neighbors seemed to think so.

Last summer, we got a notice from the county that our yard was in violation of some county ordinance. My husband called the number on the notice and got a very “over it” employee who let out a big sigh and said he had gotten around 30 complaints from one person for the entire strip of road that we live on. Keep in mind, you can’t “batch” report an area. You have to file reports house by house.

This means this neighbor really put a lot of time into being petty, although the homeowners hadn’t broken any rules.

So someone had the time and energy to pull up Google Maps and file a report for about 30 houses for “overgrown weeds.” I checked the county ordinance and made sure everything we had in our yard was in compliance. Things like “purposely cultivated,” which our wildflowers definitely were. We planted specific species of seeds and remove whatever isn’t native. None of the wild plants block any sidewalks, nor do they hang over onto any other properties.

So the homeowners decided to fight back in their own way.

Knowing now that it was someone with way too much time on their hands, I did some reading and learned that my yard had everything needed — and then some — to qualify as a National Wildlife Habitat. So I filled out the form, paid the fee, and got my certificate. My husband called the county employee back, who said, “Send me that certificate.” He looked it over, thanked my husband for the new information he could use in the future, and closed our case. I now have signs in my yard announcing the property as a wildlife habitat, and the birds and bees get to keep living happily in the wild.

Take that, neighbor!

The yard got verified, and the complaints got buried for good.

Nature wins this round!

