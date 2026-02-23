Homeowner Learned His Son’s Girlfriend Asked The Other Son To Leave A Shared Space While Her Boyfriend Was Away, So He Created A New Rule That She Wasn’t Allowed To Visit Unless Her Boyfriend’s Home

For many people, it’s rude for someone to just show up at their door unexpectedly.

So, how would you handle it if you had given your two grown sons a home to share, with a few specific rules, but one of their guests started breaking one of those rules?

Would you just stay out of it? Or would you create a new rule that the person wasn’t allowed over at certain times?

In the following story, one father find shimself in this predicament and creates a new rule.

Here’s what he did.

AITA for telling my son his gf can only come over when he is home? My two sons live in a house I own (21 and 19). I specifically have them paying only utilities because we know times are tough. It’s equally divided between the two. The conditions were to pay utilities, keep a room for me, and get along. The younger (19) has a gf. Let’s call her Liz (20F). Ever since I moved out, Liz has been inviting herself over whenever she wants, even when he’s not home. I had no problem until today, when my oldest was sharing a story. See, my room growing up was the “hangout” spot for the kids. The living room was always vacant because they liked my room and TV best. So that’s basically been the common room their entire lives.

She showed up in the middle of the day.

But since moving out, my youngest moved his bed in with my permission. But with the understanding that it is the common room, and his brother likes hanging out there. Well, a couple of days ago, my youngest’s gf came over when he wasn’t home. My other son has no issues with her, so he let her in. He went to my room to watch movies, and she followed. He was on the futon in the corner, and she was in the bed that my other son (19) moved into the room.

Then, she asked the older brother to leave.

Halfway through the movie they were watching (again in my room, which is a common shared space), she asks him to leave bc shes uncomfortable with him there and wants to nap. He leaves cause what is he to say? The next day, my other son confronted him, asking about what happened, and told him to stay out of the room. I found out today about this.

Fed up, he set a new rule.

As I said, my room has always been a common room, and that was the understanding of my leaving. So I set a rule that the gf can only be at the house when my son (19) is home, and to never be at the house when he’s not there. He thinks this is unreasonable. I told him if his gf is uncomfortable with my other son being around in his house when he’s not there, then she shouldn’t be there. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like some furniture needs to be rearranged.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think should happen.

