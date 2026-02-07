Homeowner Saw New Neighbor Mowing Her Lawn Without Asking, So When He Slipped A $55 Bill Under The Door, She Returned It To His House And Let His Wife Know They Won’t Be Paying

It’s amazing how uncouth some people can actually be.

Imagine looking out your front window to find your new neighbor mowing your front lawn without permission, and later, finding a bill slipped under your door for those services. Would you just pay the bill to avoid problems? Or would you take it back and let them know you’ll handle your own lawn?

In the following story, a homeowner finds herself in this situation and chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

Entitled neighbour mows our lawn without permission then expects payment Our neighbour is ‘new’ to the street. He’s been here about 6 months tops. He owns a mowing service and wakes me nearly every morning at 4.20 am using power tools of some kind out the front before he heads to work. So last week my husband started to whipper snip the front. However, a storm came across, and he had to come inside before he could mow. On the weekend, we hear both neighbours start mowing at 8 am as we are getting the kids ready for a birthday party.

It was awkward, to say the least.

I look out the front and see the ‘new’ neighbour on his ride-on doing our front lawn. As I notice him, he finishes and goes back next door. I mentioned it to my husband, and we are both feeling pretty awkward about it, as we haven’t formally met them, and why is he randomly mowing our lawn? Is he being nice? What is this? We head out to the kids’ party and arrive home midday.

The wife was not shocked.

Under the door is a bill…….for lawn mowing. The cheeky sod was asking for AUD$55 for 30 minutes on his ride on…… THAT WE DIDN’T ASK FOR. I take the bill to their house and hand it to his wife, explaining we weren’t paying as we never asked him to mow, and we are extremely confused by the situation. She honestly didn’t even look shocked at what her husband did. She said she would give it back to him, and that was it. We are thinking they were trying to scam us into paying…… seriously, who charges $110 per hour for a mowing service! 🤣

Judging by her reaction, it probably wasn’t the first time he tried this with a neighbor. Geez.

