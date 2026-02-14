Homeowners Got Tickets For Parking So They Wouldn’t Block A Busy Street, So They All Decided To Park In The Street And Block Traffic

Sometimes in life, the rules are just plain DUMB…especially when it comes to the rules of the road.

The folks in this story know all about it and they banded together and took things into their own hands to teach the local police force a lesson.

Let’s take a look!

The parking rules. “This is my step-dad’s story, not mine. My step-dad used to live on a fairly busy, but rather narrow road. Most of the people that lived on said road worked unusual times, and so some cars would be parked on the road during morning and evening rush hours (garages weren’t very common in this area as the houses were very small).

Folks around here knew the rules.

Now, since most of the residents knew that their narrow road was a major thoroughfare, they would all park halfway up on the pavement, leaving enough room for two-way traffic to get through comfortably. This is technically illegal here, but nobody cared as it helped the traffic and there wasn’t another comfortable way to do it. Until one day, my step-dad walks outside to find a parking ticket on his car. Up and down the road he looks, and every car has a brand new parking ticket. He got together with some of the neighbors, and sure enough they all had tickets for the same reason: parking halfway up on the pavement. They went down to the local police station and were told that nothing could be done as it was technically illegal, so they would all have to pay the tickets. So they did.

They asked for it!

And the next day they all parked in the road, as the letter of the law says is required. The road was just wide enough that they could legally park cars on both sides of the road inline with each other, which they did, leading to it being difficult to even get one car down the middle, let alone the normal two-way traffic that came through there at rush hour. The next day, a traffic cop came down to ask them to please park halfway up the pavement as it was heavily disrupting traffic. Cue the parking tickets that everyone kept coming out to prove to the cop that they were just following both the letter of the law as well as the police stations own rules. Apparently they did come to a more formal agreement with the local police to be able to park up on the pavement, but my step-dad moved away soon after this so I can’t say for certain. I did drive past there a while ago though, and most of the cars are indeed parked halfway up on the pavement.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

You gotta love it when neighbors band together and stick it to The Man!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.