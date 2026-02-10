Hotel Guest Asked A Front Desk Employee For A Cookie, But She Refused Because She Knows The Patient Should Be On Liquid Diet

Doctor’s instructions should be taken seriously, especially after a surgery.

This front desk employee was talking to a guest who just had a bypass surgery. The patient asked for a cookie, which was not allowed after surgery. So this employee flatly said no.

Read the full story below.

No Cookie For You! Many years ago, I worked for a hotel near a hospital. We received a lot of bariatric surgery patients. Most of these patients were from out of town and needed a place to stay after their surgery for follow-ups before being cleared to go home. A very large woman checked into the hotel, and I saw she was direct billed to a company that paid for her stay, usually Medicaid, sometimes insurance. I still asked for the reason for her stay, and she was excited to tell me about her bypass surgery. I wished her the best of luck and gave her the packet with the hospital parking map, shuttle times, and a map of the hospital interior. We were so close that we had regular shuttle runs. Fast forward three days later, I saw her in the lobby sitting on the couch. She looked a little beat up and sore, but she was sitting there reading. Yay! She had the surgery, and all was well. My employee went home, and it was just me and her. I asked how she was doing, and she said she was sore and a little nauseous. I explained that I was amazed they had released her so quickly to the hotel.

The patient asked for a peanut butter cookie.

We made some small talk, and then she said, “Can I have one of those peanut butter cookies?” What? Did this woman who had just had stomach bypass surgery ask for a cookie? Now, I am no doctor. However, I had worked at this hotel long enough to hear all the patients complain about the liquid diet to know she probably should not be eating a cookie. “Are you sure you should be eating a cookie so soon after surgery?” “Yes, my doctor said I can have peanut butter.” “Oh! I have perfect little peanut butter packs. Let me get you one.” You know, soft foods—which I bet she still should not eat. “No, I want a cookie.”

The conversation went on.

My face at that point was probably not professional. “No.” “No?” “No. I am not giving you a cookie. I will give you a peanut butter packet, but I am not giving you a cookie. That is not appropriate.” “I can’t believe you won’t give me a cookie. I am going to talk to Jill.” Jill is my GM. “OK, that is fine. I wish you the best of luck in your surgery recovery.” I do not think I heard about it again. At least, I do not remember my GM talking to me about it. I sometimes wonder if that lady made it. I am going to assume the surgery did not work, and she probably did not make it much longer, given her size, which I find infuriating and sad.

