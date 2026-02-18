Husband Doesn’t Want To Play Chauffeur On Large Group Vacations, So He Doesn’t Give A Thumbs Up For Next One

Holidays can be super fun, but not everyone has the same experience and many of them just aren’t positive.

See why this husband and father bowed out of another group holiday.

AITA for refusing to go on an extended family vacation?

I usually travel with a large group of friends, extended family and kids. About 15-20 persons as a group overall. We usually rent properties and do some activities during the week and share expenses. We have been doing this since at least 2019.

He can’t stand the routine involved.

However, for my part it is usually the worst week ever. All I do is haul luggage, manage the car rental, activities and drive everyone around. Usually, this kind of trips happens near beaches, islands and remote places usually popular with tourists. However, I’m not that much of a beach guy and dread the heat and sun. Hauling chairs, rent spots, haul beach toys, all this for a few hours are usually enough to ruin my day. Last week, my SO made plans and I told her that I would prefer a smaller laid back trip with only our family (M and F mid 50’s, kids late teens) in Europe or somewhere with more cultural/historic activities. Last night, we had a dinner with friends and they were looking at beach houses.

His input was not considered.

I explicitly told them “Maybe wait, we can think about this overnight….” so I can discuss with my SO when back home (everyone had a few drinks except me). I go to the bathroom for 5 minutes and when I come back, boom everything is reserved, the house, rental car, etc…..only the plane tickets remaining to purchase. I was like whoa okay. The next morning I told my SO that I possibly would not go, insisting that I would pay my share for my kids’ tickets and activities but I’d rather stay home and do something else. She was mad about it, accusing me of ruining the vacations of everyone and asking me to find a lie to tell everyone I cannot go because of a bogus reason (work). AITA for acting like this? Usually I can get convinced and take a few hours to read and get a good picture of the situation. I hate surprises and she knows it.

Here is what people are saying.

I agree. It’s the only thing that can fix this.

Yep. Her own fault.

Too bad!

Indeed. She sounds super manipulative.

LOL no this would lead to more strife.

Maybe they should divorce.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.