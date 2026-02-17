Husband Planned A Solo International Trip After Weeks Of Parenting Alone, But He Was Guilt-Tripped By His Wife Saying He Will Be Leaving Her Solo

Balancing marriage, parenting, and personal time can be tricky.

The following story involves a husband who wanted to take a solo trip.

After weeks of handling work, home, and his son alone, he wanted to relax in a foreign country.

His wife agreed at first, but the mood shifted eventually, and guilt entered the conversation.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for planning to take a solo weekend trip and leaving my wife at home by herself? I (42M) am married to my wife (35F). I like to travel. That is pretty much my only hobby. My wife enjoys travel, too. My wife has been at her sister’s out of state for the past 3.5 weeks. Her sister had a baby. She wanted to be with her.

This man has been taking care of their son alone.

During this time, I have been by myself. I have been taking care of our 12-year-old son. I have been managing full-time work. I have been managing the house. I have been managing all our son’s activities. I found myself with a four-day weekend coming up for MLK weekend. I asked her if I could take a solo trip to a foreign country.

His wife agreed to let him travel if she could stay longer at her sister’s.

She agreed. She agreed if I let her extend her visit at her sister’s by a week. She wanted to spend more time with the newborn. She will be back before that MLK weekend starts. She cannot travel internationally right now. We are waiting on her green card.

He booked his flight, but his wife was not happy with it.

Our son has a camp date with his friends that weekend. He will be gone for that weekend. This will leave my wife by herself at home. I booked my flights and hotels. Now, my wife is taking me on a guilt trip. She says I am going by myself and leaving her home by herself.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong to take a solo trip.

I can cancel the tickets. They are refundable. I was looking forward to a little solo respite. Am I the jerk to take this solo trip by myself?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Every parent deserves a solo trip once in a while that they can enjoy.

